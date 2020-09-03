Cristiano Ronaldo's GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays At Venice Film Festival

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress



Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards. Blanchett was asked about that decision. "I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a generation where the word 'actress' was used always in a pejorative sense. So I think I claim the other space.

