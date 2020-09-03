Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend, Model Georgina Rodriguez, Shows Off Lots of Leg at Venice Film Festival!
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning while walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Human Voice on Thursday night (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The 26-year-old Spanish model, who has been dating soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for the past three years, was in attendance for the second day of the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Georgina [...]
Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival.
Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards.
Blanchett was asked about that decision.
"I've always referred to myself as an actor."
"I'm of a...
The Venice Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival and considered a showcase for Oscar contenders, is the first international event to take place with an actual audience since the movie world..