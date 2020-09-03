Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend, Model Georgina Rodriguez, Shows Off Lots of Leg at Venice Film Festival! Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning while walking the red carpet at the premiere of The Human Voice on Thursday night (September 3) in Venice, Italy. The 26-year-old Spanish model, who has been dating soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for the past three years, was in attendance for the second day of the 2020 Venice Film Festival. Georgina [...] 👓 View full article

