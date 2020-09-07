Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B and Candace Owens Feud over "WAP," Politics, Police Brutality

TMZ.com Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an epic feud, with Candace calling Cardi an "illiterate rapper" who isn't worthy of interviewing Joe Biden ... thing is, Owens just doesn't get it. Owens blasted Cardi for her recent sit down with Biden ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper from New York

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set for second week as UK Number 1 single

 Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP set for second week as UK Number 1 as a flurry of big climbs on the cards for Paul Woolford & Diplo, Jason Derulo, Miley..
WorldNews
Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world [Video]

Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world

Rock says he saw Cardi on Instagram years before she started making music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

7/30: CBSN AM

 Hundreds honor victims of Gilroy, CA attack; Cardi B and Senator Bernie Sanders meet
CBS News

Candace Owens Candace Owens American conservative commentator and political activist


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden May Be Considering Student Loan Relief [Video]

Biden May Be Considering Student Loan Relief

Biden May Be Considering Student Loan Relief

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Joe Biden leads President Trump by 10% in CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

 A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows Joe Biden with a 10-point lead over President Trump nationally. Ed O'Keefe has the latest on the presidential race.
CBS News
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

 WASHINGTON: The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-orign..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'WAP' | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With 'WAP' | Billboard News

Cardi B's "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, blasts onto the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1. The collab launches as Cardi B's fourth leader on the list and Megan Thee Stallion's second.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:26Published
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video [Video]

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Star-Studded ‘WAP’ Music Video On Thursday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their new collaborative song and music video, “WAP.” The music video,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @LiberalResist: Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/JX5bzK8UKH https://t.… 3 minutes ago

kygrannyof6

jamie gilliam RT @InTheNoosphere: Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/vmjQoKf6q2 via @usat… 15 minutes ago

InTheNoosphere

THE TAO OF NOW Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/vmjQoKf6q2 via @usatoday 18 minutes ago

Anup83002797

Anup RT @usatodayDC: A blueprint released by the Biden campaign outlines how they believe President Donald Trump has failed women. https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

gibjr2

Greyton I Becker Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/mvHyD0wo89 I a… https://t.co/rlvxL4t3KW 2 hours ago

DynamicAmerica

DynamicAmerica.org Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/T3oenU0irX https://t.co/nQ3kqcearZ 3 hours ago

LiberalResist

Liberal Resistance Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/JX5bzK8UKH https://t.co/RAy4XnOJoB 3 hours ago

MikegroomeMike

Mike Groome RT @Libertea2012: Biden ramps up outreach to women with voter engagement program, Republican surrogates https://t.co/rueHfpV993 3 hours ago