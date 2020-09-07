Cardi B and Candace Owens Feud over "WAP," Politics, Police Brutality Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an epic feud, with Candace calling Cardi an "illiterate rapper" who isn't worthy of interviewing Joe Biden ... thing is, Owens just doesn't get it. Owens blasted Cardi for her recent sit down with Biden ...… 👓 View full article

