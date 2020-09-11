Global  
 

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

TMZ.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cassie filed Friday in Los Angeles. It's currently…
