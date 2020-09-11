|
Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Cassie filed Friday in Los Angeles. It's currently…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cassie Randolph Television personality and Bachelor contestant
Colton Underwood American television personality
Los Angeles City in California
