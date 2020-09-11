|
Danuel House Booted from NBA Bubble Over Unauthorized Guest in Hotel Room
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Danuel House ... is being sent home. The Houston Rockets player has officially been kicked out of the NBA bubble environment in Orlando, Florida after league officials say he broke COVID protocol by having an unauthorized guest in his hotel room.…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Danuel House American basketball player
NBA's Danuel House Investigated Over Woman in Hotel Room, Denies WrongdoingThe NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House -- after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel..
TMZ.com
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
James' Lakers one win away from Western Conference finalThe Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the Western Conference final after a bruising 110-100 victory against the Houston Rockets.
BBC News
Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinalsTake a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The..
WorldNews
LeBron James sets tone with scoring and defense to lift Lakers over Rockets in Game 3LeBron James tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to boost the Lakers over the Rockets in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
'Power Book: II' cast on COVID's effect on filmingNaturi Naughton says some of the steamy scenes 'Power' was known for may have to be adjusted for its spinoff, "Powerbook II: Ghost," due to the coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
Visually impaired man who lost his job due to COVID-19 is now 'Aatmanirbhar'
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
India may have had 65 lakh Covid cases by May: Sero surveyWhile the survey indicated that less than 1% of the adult population was exposed to the novel coronavirus by mid-May 2020, the official tally at the time was..
IndiaTimes
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida bars to reopen even as state battles coronavirusMove to lift restrictions on drinking establishments comes as college students return for in-person classes.
CBS News
Ex-felons in Florida can't vote until they pay fines, court rulesFlorida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote, a federal appellate court ruled Friday in a case that..
CBS News
"48 Hours": How a home renovation may have played a role in the murder of a 39-year-old motherThe season premiere of “48 Hours” explores the murder of a newly-married woman in Orlando, Florida. Authorities suspect the renovation of the new home she..
CBS News
Federal appeals court blocks Florida's felons from votingThe decision could have a major impact on November's presidential election because of Florida's history of razor-thin electoral margins.
USATODAY.com
Orlando, Florida City in Central Florida
NBA playoff schedule: Second-round matchups, dates, times and TV informationWith all of the matchups finally set, the NBA playoffs roll into the second round at the Disney World campus near Orlando.
USATODAY.com
Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this