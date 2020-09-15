Donald Trump Made Daughter Ivanka Into A ‘Beast,’ Says Former Staffer
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has made several shocking revelations about First Lady Melania Trump and the dynamics that play out in the White House in her new book, Melania & Me. But Wolkoff also had much to add about Donald Trump — and how he groomed daughter Ivanka Trump to become a “beast to take over Read More
President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning..