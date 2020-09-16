|
Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It Amicable
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we reported, Cardi's lawyer filed legal docs asking for legal custody and primary physical…
