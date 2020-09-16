Global  
 

Cardi B Will Amend Divorce Docs, She Wants It Amicable

TMZ.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we reported, Cardi's lawyer filed legal docs asking for legal custody and primary physical…
 Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, court documents have revealed.

 Cardi B filed a divorce petition in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday, requesting an end to her marriage to Offset.
 Cardi B is apparently over her marriage to Offset -- she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned. The rapper filed court docs in Georgia indicating she's..
Cardi B claims she had to hire a private investigator after her address was leaked online.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (Sept. 15) after being married for three years, according to the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

 Cardi B wants a divorce from Offset, but she wants it to be friendly, and had no idea her lawyer filed documents that made it sound highly contentious. As we...
 Cardi B is seeking custody. The 27-year-old “WAP” superstar, who just filed documents seeking a divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, is looking...
 Cardi B is tapping out. On Sept. 14, the "WAP" artist filed for divorce from Offset, thus bringing an end to their marriage of three years. In the divorce filing...
