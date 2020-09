You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods



In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 48 minutes ago Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business



More than half of small business owners said the upcoming election is the MOST important of their lifetime. The study of 500 US entrepreneurs found a fifth said their company could be in jeopardy.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago A pensioner has started caring for the dilapidated grave of a "forgotten" WWI soldier



A pensioner has started caring for the dilapidated grave of a "forgotten" WWI soldier - so people remember the "brave sacrifice" he made for his country. Paul Harper, 66, said it "broke his heart" to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this