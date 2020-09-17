|
Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi!
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
HOW ADORABLE IS THIS?!?!? An animal shelter in Texas was so grateful for the Dallas Stars' epic run to the Stanley Cup Finals this month ... it named four puppies after the team!!! Meet Jamie, Benn, Kivi and Dallas ... four cute little pups who…
