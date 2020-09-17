Global  
 

Dallas Stars Honored W/ Puppies For Stanley Cup Run, Meet Jamie, Benn & Kivi!

Thursday, 17 September 2020
HOW ADORABLE IS THIS?!?!? An animal shelter in Texas was so grateful for the Dallas Stars' epic run to the Stanley Cup Finals this month ... it named four puppies after the team!!! Meet Jamie, Benn, Kivi and Dallas ... four cute little pups who…
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Stars Fans Cheer On Team At AAC

Stars Fans Cheer On Team At AAC 02:32

 Fans went home happy as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals.

