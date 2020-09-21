Global  
 

Regina King Makes History, Equals Record For Most Acting Emmys By A Black Actor

OK! Magazine Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Regina King has made history at the 72nd Emmy awards by tying the record held by Alfre Woodard for most acting Emmys won by a Black performer at the show. In what turned out to be her fourth win, King won the award for a lead in a limited series or movie for the HBO Read More
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win

Regina King Reacts To 'Watchmen' Emmy Win 01:26

 Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".

