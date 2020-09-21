Regina King Makes History, Equals Record For Most Acting Emmys By A Black Actor
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Regina King has made history at the 72nd Emmy awards by tying the record held by Alfre Woodard for most acting Emmys won by a Black performer at the show. In what turned out to be her fourth win, King won the award for a lead in a limited series or movie for the HBO Read More
Fresh off the premiere of her directorial debut "One Night In Miami" at TIFF, Regina King tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's trying to enjoy this moment in her life following her Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series for "Watchmen".
With "One Night In Miami", Regina King became the first Black female director to have her film screen at the Venice Film Festival. Now, she's bringing her directorial debut to TIFF, telling ET Canada's..