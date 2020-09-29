Joe Montana Alleged Intruder Charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Burglary

Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Montana says an unknown woman entered their Malibu home over the weekend and grabbed their 9-month-old grandchild.

Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy..

A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.

Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court



Sodsai Dalzell, 39, allegedly broke into the home and grabbed the sleeping infant from a playpen downstairs. Jasmine Viel reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:05 Published 22 hours ago

Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild



39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Hermela Aregawi reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:51 Published 2 days ago