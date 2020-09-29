Global  
 

Joe Montana Alleged Intruder Charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Burglary

TMZ.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The woman accused of breaking into Joe Montana's home and snatching one of his grandkids just got slapped with 2 charges that could land her in prison for a long time. The L.A. County D.A. just charged Sodsai Dalzell with two felonies -- one count…
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Woman Arrested In Kidnapping Attempt Of NFL Legend Joe Montana's Granddaughter

Woman Arrested In Kidnapping Attempt Of NFL Legend Joe Montana's Granddaughter 02:29

 NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife say they successfully thwarted the kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild from a Malibu home this weekend. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild [Video]

Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Montana says an unknown woman entered their Malibu home over the weekend and grabbed their 9-month-old grandchild.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of Grandchild

 Joe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy..
TMZ.com

Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their Grandchild

 A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.
NYTimes.com

Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court [Video]

Woman Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Joe Montana's Grandchild To Appear In Court

Sodsai Dalzell, 39, allegedly broke into the home and grabbed the sleeping infant from a playpen downstairs. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:05Published
Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild [Video]

Bail Set At $150k For Woman Who Allegedly Entered Home Of NFL's Joe Montana, Tried To Kidnap Grandchild

39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Hermela Aregawi reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:51Published
Video Shows Arrest Of Kidnapping Suspect In Attempted Abduction Of Joe Montana’s Granddaughter [Video]

Video Shows Arrest Of Kidnapping Suspect In Attempted Abduction Of Joe Montana’s Granddaughter

39-year-old Sodsai Dalzell, who deputies say is unknown to the Montana family, was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary and is being held on $150,000 bail. Jeff Nguyen reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:46Published

Intruder Snatches NFL Great Joe Montana's Grandchild

 An intruder broke into a home where NFL Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife were staying and snatched their grandchild before the retired quarterback was able...
Newsmax Also reported by •Denver PostBelfast TelegraphDaily Caller

