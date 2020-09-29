|
Joe Montana Alleged Intruder Charged with Attempted Kidnapping, Burglary
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The woman accused of breaking into Joe Montana's home and snatching one of his grandkids just got slapped with 2 charges that could land her in prison for a long time. The L.A. County D.A. just charged Sodsai Dalzell with two felonies -- one count…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Montana American football quarterback
Joe Montana and His Wife Stop Kidnapper From Taking Their Grandchild
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Joe Montana Grabs Dinner After Subduing Alleged Kidnapper of GrandchildJoe Montana is a badass ... first grabbing the alleged kidnapper who snatched his grandchild right inside his home, then grabbing some grub at a fancy..
TMZ.com
Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their GrandchildA woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this