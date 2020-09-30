Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Intro for September 30, 2020

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Dear Gossips, So… um… did you watch TV last night? If so, what was on? Love Island? That’s what I’ve been watching every night for the last several weeks. And last night I wish I had just turned off the television as soon as it was over but, like millions of people around the world, at 9pm ET, I end...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Animator recreates 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' intro with Pokémon [Video]

Animator recreates 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' intro with Pokémon

An animator went viral on Twitter forher reimagining of the “Avatar: The LastAirbender” introduction with Pokémon.Vancouver-based animator Kaitlin Sutherlandfirst had the idea of mashing together..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Zendaya fans upset over the use of the word "upset" to describe her Emmys win for Euphoria and Intro for September 22, 2020

 Dear Gossips, After Zendaya won the Emmy for Lead Drama Actress at the Emmys the other night, I called it an “upset” yesterday, because it was her first...
Lainey Gossip

Intro for September 23, 2020

 Dear Gossips, Last night on ABC, TIME released the 2020 TIME 100, a list of who they think are the 100 most influential people in the world. Yesterday was also...
Lainey Gossip

Intro for September 24, 2020

 Dear Gossips, If there was any sleep at all, it wouldn’t have been a good sleep in Black communities last night in North America and beyond. Breonna...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this