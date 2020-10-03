Global  
 

Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on Sunday

TMZ.com Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was supposed to lead his team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the positive test…
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Chiefs prepared for run-heavy Patriots in Sunday showdown

Chiefs prepared for run-heavy Patriots in Sunday showdown 01:55

 Chiefs prepared for run-heavy Patriots in Sunday showdown

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

White House Rose Garden Event Was Ground Zero for COVID Super Spreader

 It's looking increasingly like Donald Trump's Rose Garden event a week ago where he unveiled his Supreme Court nominee was ground zero for what is increasingly..
TMZ.com
'Worried we might lose him' - Raab on PM's COVID battle [Video]

'Worried we might lose him' - Raab on PM's COVID battle

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he worried for Boris Johnson's life when the prime minister was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published
COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improved to nearly 87%, says govt [Video]

COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improved to nearly 87%, says govt

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.89%, informed state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on October 03. "3,665 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,860 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. There are total 47,823 active cases, while 3,56,826 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 86.89%. The death toll stands at 5,977 now," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

'It could have gone either way': What British leader Boris Johnson's COVID-19 battle may tell us about Trump's

 The British and American leaders just got a new point of comparison: personal battles with COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Cam Newton Cam Newton American football quarterback

Jon Gruden has high praise for 'Slam' Newton ahead of Patriots-Raiders contest

 Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who has a way with words, calls Patriots QB Cam Newton "Slam Newton ... a power forward playing quarterback."
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL: Fritz Pollard's pioneering role in American football history

 Fritz Pollard was the NFL's first black coach and its first black quarterback, but most American football fans have never heard of him.
BBC News

Titans v Steelers moved to later in season after coronavirus cases

 Sunday's postponed game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will be played later in the season, say the NFL.
BBC News

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after another Tennessee player tests positive for COVID-19

 Another Tennessee player has coronavirus, so league will reschedule game with Pittsburgh for later this season.
USATODAY.com
NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests [Video]

NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri

Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee announce they're going to be parents

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews share pictures of ultrasound image on Instagram .
USATODAY.com

NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot as Packers, Seahawks vie for top NFC team

 After the Chiefs snapped the Ravens' 14-game regular-season winning streak, there were plenty of changes at the top in this week's power rankings.
USATODAY.com

Mahomes outshines Jackson as Chiefs beat Ravens

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guides his side to a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
BBC News

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'

 Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com

Quarterback Quarterback Position in gridiron football

NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

 After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
USATODAY.com

New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Prostitution charges dropped against Patriots CEO Robert Kraft

 The decision comes after authorities announced Monday that they would not appeal a court's decision that made video of the alleged crime inadmissible at trial.
CBS News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has charges dropped in Florida prostitution sting

 Misdemeanor prostitution solicitation charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were dropped Thursday in Florida.
USATODAY.com

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate [Video]

Case Western, Cleveland Clinic address concerns after president tests positive days after debate

Because President Trump and Melania Trump’s tested positive COVID-19 after attending the presidential debate at CWRU and Cleveland Clinic’s Health Education Campus, both organizations have sent..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:06Published
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus [Video]

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee has tested positive for the coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published
President Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published

 The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Newsmax

Colin Cowherd: ‘I’m betting the Patriots defeat the Raiders in Week 3’ | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: ‘I’m betting the Patriots defeat the Raiders in Week 3’ | THE HERD Colin Cowherd discusses the New England Patriots on The Herd. Cowherd talks Patriots' defense and New England being a touchdown favorite against the Las Vegas...
FOX Sports

Prostitution charges dropped against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

 Prosecutors in Florida dropped all charges against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

