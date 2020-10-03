|
Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on Sunday
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The NFL's COVID problem is getting worse -- Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus and will not play this weekend. The New England Patriots QB was supposed to lead his team against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the positive test…
