Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Play on Sunday

COVID-19: UP's recovery rate improved to nearly 87%, says govt



Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.89%, informed state's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on October 03. "3,665 new cases of COVID-19 and 4,860 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. There are total 47,823 active cases, while 3,56,826 have recovered. The recovery rate stands at 86.89%. The death toll stands at 5,977 now," said Prasad.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970