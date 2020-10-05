|
Former Secret Service Agent Says Trump COVID Ride NBD, Danger's Part of Job
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Dan Emmett, a retired Secret Service agent who worked with 3 former Presidents, isn't slamming President Trump for his hospital stunt ... saying danger is routine for agents' -- coronavirus or not. Emmett -- who spent 21 years in the Secret Service…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dan Emmett American entertainer
United States Secret Service U.S. federal law enforcement agency
If the president is engaging in risky behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, can the Secret Service – or anyone – stop him?The coronavirus pandemic is raising sensitive security questions around the White House, including whether the Secret Service should intervene.
USATODAY.com
Outbreak at Secret Service Training Center Underlines Proximity of Virus to White HouseAt least 11 people tested positive at a Secret Service center that serves as a staffing pipeline to the presidential protective force.
NYTimes.com
Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fuelled his riseThe bombshell revelation that US President Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars (£578) in federal income tax the year he ran for office threatens to undercut a..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this