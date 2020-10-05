Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Secret Service Agent Says Trump COVID Ride NBD, Danger's Part of Job

TMZ.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Dan Emmett, a retired Secret Service agent who worked with 3 former Presidents, isn't slamming President Trump for his hospital stunt ... saying danger is routine for agents' -- coronavirus or not. Emmett -- who spent 21 years in the Secret Service…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19

Former White House Physician on President Trump Getting COVID-19 06:05

 A former White House physician joined TheStreet to discuss President Trump getting COVID-19.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dan Emmett Dan Emmett American entertainer


United States Secret Service United States Secret Service U.S. federal law enforcement agency

If the president is engaging in risky behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic, can the Secret Service – or anyone – stop him?

 The coronavirus pandemic is raising sensitive security questions around the White House, including whether the Secret Service should intervene.
USATODAY.com

Outbreak at Secret Service Training Center Underlines Proximity of Virus to White House

 At least 11 people tested positive at a Secret Service center that serves as a staffing pipeline to the presidential protective force.
NYTimes.com

Trump’s tax revelation could tarnish image that fuelled his rise

 The bombshell revelation that US President Donald Trump paid just 750 dollars (£578) in federal income tax the year he ran for office threatens to undercut a..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
Former AZ Governor Jan Brewer weighs in on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test [Video]

Former AZ Governor Jan Brewer weighs in on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test

Former AZ Governor Jan Brewer weighs in on President Trump's positive COVID-19 test.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:50Published
Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm... [Video]

Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm...

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump And Biden Court Catholics – OpEd

 The Catholic vote is the religious swing vote and both the Trump and Biden camps know it. This explains their outreach via Catholics for Trump and Catholics for...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •RTTNews

‘Morning Joe’ Slams White House for ‘Non-Answers and Outright Lies’ Surrounding Trump’s Condition (Video)

‘Morning Joe’ Slams White House for ‘Non-Answers and Outright Lies’ Surrounding Trump’s Condition (Video) The Trump administration was criticized by the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday for its “non-answers and outright lies” about the president’s...
The Wrap

Trump Breaks Quiet Social Media Streak With All-Caps Tweetstorm

 President Donald Trump’s Twitter account lit up Monday morning with all-caps messaging instructing followers to “VOTE.” The tweets came after a period of...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

EM1LYPRENTISS

MADISON ⌷ VOTE! @F4WWDiceman @realDonaldTrump have you lost your mind???why did would this be necessary?? to expose his secret serv… https://t.co/x21e8Y1DIU 1 minute ago

Ms_S1954

SJ Morgan @MZHemingway @BrownTotal Or this👇🏼 https://t.co/z04bqr4SbE 3 hours ago

armyswagg85

give me gains🏋🏾 RT @Ms_S1954: @thehill This👇🏼 https://t.co/z04bqr4SbE 3 hours ago

Ms_S1954

SJ Morgan @thehill This👇🏼 https://t.co/z04bqr4SbE 3 hours ago

ksteinmetz1975

Kelly Jo 😷 RT @nytmike: EXCLUSIVE: In a sign of growing COVID infections at the agency responsible for protecting Trump in the weeks before he was inf… 6 hours ago

SAmeyJD

Scott Amey RT @DavidHilzenrath: Great and timely reporting by @nytmike and @KannoYoungs on the covid outbreak at the Secret Service training center.… 7 hours ago

HEINSLERJAN

Janet Heinsler @realDonaldTrump Trump’s Secret Service Has Struggled With Outbreak at Training Center https://t.co/mbBfiBn995 7 hours ago

Pepperwiththat

💥I See I Read I VOTE💥 RT @kylegriffin1: The Secret Service sustained a coronavirus outbreak at its training facility in Maryland in August, weeks before Trump wa… 7 hours ago