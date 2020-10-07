|
Alleged George Floyd Murderer Derek Chauvin Released from Prison on $1M Bond
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin -- the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd -- is a free man for now ... he just got released from behind bars as he awaits trial. Chauvin was cut loose Wednesday from the Oak Park Heights prison in…
Oak Park Heights, Minnesota City in Minnesota, United States
