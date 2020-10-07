Global  
 

Alleged George Floyd Murderer Derek Chauvin Released from Prison on $1M Bond

TMZ.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin -- the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd -- is a free man for now ... he just got released from behind bars as he awaits trial. Chauvin was cut loose Wednesday from the Oak Park Heights prison in…
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Released From Custody

Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Released From Custody 05:28

 Chauvin was being held at the maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights. He left that prison Wednesday morning to head to the Hennepin County Jail, where he was released within the hour, Reg Chapman and Jason DeRusha report (5:28). WCCO 4 News At Noon - October 7, 2020

Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jail

 Derek Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter, posted a $1 million conditional bail Wednesday morning.
CBS News
George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped [Video]

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired. Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Jon Bon Jovi on "2020" album, new song about Black Lives Matter movement, and family

 Grammy award-winning band Bon Jovi recently released its highly anticipated new album. Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi discusses how the pandemic and the death of George..
CBS News

Bon Jovi bears witness to history with '2020'

 In his most socially conscious album to date, Bon Jovi bears witness to history with "2020." Calling the collection a "moment in time," he references COVID-19,..
USATODAY.com

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd

 Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George..
WorldNews

Stephen Jackson On Social Justice, George Floyd, 'Wish I Could Get My Twin Back'

 Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson says his fight for social justice is just getting started ... telling TMZ Sports it's become his mission to be there for those who..
TMZ.com

Restaurant staffers quarantined after working Trump event

 More than a dozen employees of Murray's Restaurant in Minneapolis who served at catered event are now isolation.
CBS News
At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing' [Video]

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

Amid the protests in Minneapolis triggered by the death of George Floyd, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and his crew were fired upon by police in broad daylight. On Friday, President Donald Trump chose to mock Velshi for being shot with a rubber bullet, although he mistakenly said he'd been hit with a tear gas canister. At a political rally in Minnesota, Trump said the shooting, and the fact that the police did not assist Velshi afterwards, was 'a beautiful sight.' He was down. 'My knee, my knee.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
11 Arrested In Portland Riots [Video]

11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m. local time. The city has been the scene of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody in late May 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

All 4 George Floyd Officers Appear In Court [Video]

All 4 George Floyd Officers Appear In Court

Marielle Mohs has the takeaways from Friday’s hearing (3:09).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:09Published
George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together [Video]

George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together

All 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be in a Minneapolis courtroom Friday, reports Esme Murphy (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:56Published
Body Cam Footage From MPD Ex-Officer Tou Thao Released [Video]

Body Cam Footage From MPD Ex-Officer Tou Thao Released

WCCO is now able to show more of the police interaction with George Floyd the day he died, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:03).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:03Published

