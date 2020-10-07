Alleged George Floyd Murderer Derek Chauvin Released from Prison on $1M Bond

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'



Amid the protests in Minneapolis triggered by the death of George Floyd, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and his crew were fired upon by police in broad daylight. On Friday, President Donald Trump chose to mock Velshi for being shot with a rubber bullet, although he mistakenly said he'd been hit with a tear gas canister. At a political rally in Minnesota, Trump said the shooting, and the fact that the police did not assist Velshi afterwards, was 'a beautiful sight.' He was down. 'My knee, my knee.

