Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy Blasts Comedy Central India For Censoring Gay Kiss

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Ew, India! Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is speaking out against Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between two men on the hit TV show. Comedy Central India posted a clip of the show on Twitter from Season 5 where a group is playing a game of spin the bottle when a drunk Ted Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Schitt's Creek

Top 10 Behind the Scenes Secrets About Schitt's Creek 14:19

 These behind the scenes secrets about Schitt's Creeks might take you by surprise.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dy CM Manish Sisodia accuses centre of doing nothing to tackle stubble burning [Video]

Dy CM Manish Sisodia accuses centre of doing nothing to tackle stubble burning

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia came down heavy on central government for not solving the issue of stubble burning. Sisodia accused the centre of sitting idle throughout the year. Delhi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
India's Covid tally past 71 lakh mark with 66,732 cases in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid tally past 71 lakh mark with 66,732 cases in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

As India continues to reel under the Coronavirus Pandemic, some hope as the downward trend in India's coronavirus cases continued on Sunday, when the country recorded less than 70,000 new COVID-19..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
India's Covid tally soars past 70 lakh with more than 60 lakh recoveries so far|Oneindia News [Video]

India's Covid tally soars past 70 lakh with more than 60 lakh recoveries so far|Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, it has crossed the landmark milestone of 60 lakh recoveries from the novel coronavirus as per the Health Ministry data. The country's coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Blasts Comedy Central Over Gay Kiss Censorship

 "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy is pissed with Comedy Central ... claiming the network censored a gay kiss to promote the show in India. Levy...
TMZ.com

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy outraged after network ‘censors gay intimacy’ by removing kiss between two men

 Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy has condemned Comedy Central India for editing out a same-sex kiss from the show. Comedy Central India had posted a clip to...
PinkNews

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy calls out Comedy Central India for 'censorship of gay intimacy'

 'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy is calling out Comedy Central India for "censorship of gay intimacy" on the show.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this