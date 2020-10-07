|
‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Dan Levy Blasts Comedy Central India For Censoring Gay Kiss
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Ew, India! Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is speaking out against Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between two men on the hit TV show. Comedy Central India posted a clip of the show on Twitter from Season 5 where a group is playing a game of spin the bottle when a drunk Ted Read More
