|
President Trump Drops F-Bomb While Talking Iran with Rush Limbaugh
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kinda hard to ignore the fact President Trump is on a heavy dose of steroids -- to combat the coronavirus -- when ya hear him firing off the f-word during live interviews. POTUS called in Friday to Rush Limbaugh's radio show, and got fired up about…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump drops F-bomb during radio interviewUS President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to "f*** around" with the US.Trump used the expletive during a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh earlier today.The..
New Zealand Herald
What to know about the COVID-19 cocktail Trump is raving aboutRegeneron's stock has soared 60% this year, while its CEO has been a member of one of the president's golf clubs.
CBS News
Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie on “The Takeout” - 10/9/2020Longtime Trump backers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie join Major to talk about their book, “Trump: America First,” the coronavirus outbreak in the..
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Rush Limbaugh American radio talk show host, commentator, author, and television personality
Trump will reportedly hold ‘virtual rally’ Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s radio showDonald Trump will reportedly hold a “virtual rally” Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s...
WorldNews
President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States
Jackie Robinson's Daughter Rips Trump For Using Dad's Image In Ad, 'Insulted'Jackie Robinson's daughter says she's straight-up "insulted" her father's image was used in a campaign ad on Donald Trump's official YouTube page ... and she's..
TMZ.com
How's Melania? First lady 'feels well' and POTUS is feeling 'great!'Fans wonder how COVID-19-positive Melania Trump is feeling. She's not saying on Twitter but her chief of staff reports she continues to feel well.
USATODAY.com
Trump Leaving Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'President Trump says he's getting ready to leave the hospital, and is even telling Americans there's no reason to be afraid of COVID-19 ... despite the fact he..
TMZ.com
Dr. Conley says Pres. Trump has continued to improve, will return to the White House todayPresident Trump will return to the White House three days after he arrived at Walter Reed hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this