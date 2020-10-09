Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Drops F-Bomb While Talking Iran with Rush Limbaugh

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kinda hard to ignore the fact President Trump is on a heavy dose of steroids -- to combat the coronavirus -- when ya hear him firing off the f-word during live interviews. POTUS called in Friday to Rush Limbaugh's radio show, and got fired up about…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump drops F-bomb during radio interview

 US President Donald Trump has warned Iran not to "f*** around" with the US.Trump used the expletive during a radio interview with Rush Limbaugh earlier today.The..
New Zealand Herald

What to know about the COVID-19 cocktail Trump is raving about

 Regeneron's stock has soared 60% this year, while its CEO has been a member of one of the president's golf clubs.
CBS News

Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie on “The Takeout” - 10/9/2020

 Longtime Trump backers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie join Major to talk about their book, “Trump: America First,” the coronavirus outbreak in the..
CBS News
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation that would allow Congress tointervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove a president,but insisted it wasn't about President Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh American radio talk show host, commentator, author, and television personality

Trump will reportedly hold ‘virtual rally’ Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show

 Donald Trump will reportedly hold a “virtual rally” Friday on Rush Limbaugh’s...
WorldNews

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Jackie Robinson's Daughter Rips Trump For Using Dad's Image In Ad, 'Insulted'

 Jackie Robinson's daughter says she's straight-up "insulted" her father's image was used in a campaign ad on Donald Trump's official YouTube page ... and she's..
TMZ.com

How's Melania? First lady 'feels well' and POTUS is feeling 'great!'

 Fans wonder how COVID-19-positive Melania Trump is feeling. She's not saying on Twitter but her chief of staff reports she continues to feel well.
USATODAY.com

Trump Leaving Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID'

 President Trump says he's getting ready to leave the hospital, and is even telling Americans there's no reason to be afraid of COVID-19 ... despite the fact he..
TMZ.com

Dr. Conley says Pres. Trump has continued to improve, will return to the White House today

 President Trump will return to the White House three days after he arrived at Walter Reed hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other [Video]

In Face Of Trump's Hostility, Iran And Venezuela Are Getting Quite Friendly With Each Other

In the 4th century BC, the ancient Sanskrit treatise, the Arthashastra, said 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend.' According to Business Insider, Iran and Venezuela may be taking that to heart as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft [Video]

Foreign hackers targeting Biden, Trump: Microsoft

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday. Gloria Tso reports

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published
President Trump Has Triller Profile [Video]

President Trump Has Triller Profile

President Trump Has Triller Profile

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

If Joe Biden wins "communist" Kamala Harris will takeover in a month, says Trump

 If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time,...
Mid-Day

Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect” one week after his diagnosis...
SeattlePI.com

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi mulls Trump's fitness to serve

 WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is questioning President Donald Trump's fitness to serve, announcing legislation Thursday that would create a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Business Insider

Tweets about this

edmgail1944

[email protected] RT @markknoller: WH waits until Friday evening to release latest medical update on Pres Trump. Dr Conley says he expects Pres Trump’s “safe… 6 hours ago

gmalich75

PhoenixRising RT @ABC: Asked how Pres. Trump would be kept "safely quarantined" within the White House, Dr. Sean Conley says, "I wish I could go into tha… 13 hours ago

edurbin88

Eric Durbin RT @ABC: Asked when Pres. Trump's last negative COVID-19 test was, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says, "I don't want to go b… 16 hours ago

docstitzer

Doc Stitzer Dr. Conley’s statement says Pres. Trump “remains stable and devoid of… progression of illness.” “Stable” is not the… https://t.co/DE634BoXKa 22 hours ago