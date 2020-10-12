|
The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed with Terminal Brain Tumor
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Wanted's Tom Parker has been diagnosed with brain cancer ... and doctors say he has an inoperable tumor. The boy band singer made the revelation over the weekend, saying doctors confirmed he had a brain tumor known as a grade four glioblastoma…
