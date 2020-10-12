Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed with Terminal Brain Tumor

TMZ.com Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Wanted's Tom Parker has been diagnosed with brain cancer ... and doctors say he has an inoperable tumor. The boy band singer made the revelation over the weekend, saying doctors confirmed he had a brain tumor known as a grade four glioblastoma…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Parker (singer) Tom Parker (singer) English singer of The Wanted


Related videos from verified sources

Family welcomes home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery [Video]

Family welcomes home 10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery

A Star Wars filled celebration served as a welcome home parade and belated birthday party for 10-year-old Alex Skumpya from Warminster, Pa. Skumpya was excited to finally be home after undergoing brain..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:19Published
'I don’t want to lose my eyesight': Aspiring Aurora photographer with brain tumor needs surgery [Video]

'I don’t want to lose my eyesight': Aspiring Aurora photographer with brain tumor needs surgery

Kalie Ray, an award-winning photographer, lives with fears a 21-year-old should not have — losing her sense of smell and eyesight due to a brain tumor. On top of that, she's concerned about paying..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:24Published

Related news from verified sources

The Wanted's Tom Parker Reveals He Has a Terminal Brain Tumor

 The Wanted boy band member Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and it is inoperable. The 32-year-old singer and his wife Kelsey...
Just Jared

Tom Parker of The Wanted says he has terminal brain cancer

Tom Parker of The Wanted says he has terminal brain cancer Tom, 32, is expecting his second child
Hull Daily Mail

The Wanted’s Tom Parker: I’ve been diagnosed with a brain tumour

 The Wanted star Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which is “inoperable” and “terminal”.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this