Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle Surgery

TMZ.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Dak Prescott is now recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital Monday following a successful ankle surgery, the Cowboys say. 27-year-old Prescott was rushed into surgery Sunday night after suffering a compound fracture and…
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
News video: Dak Prescott has successful ankle surgery

Dak Prescott has successful ankle surgery

 A bit of good news on an otherwise really sad situation as Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is now recovering after undergoing successful surgery on his right ankle Sunday night.

