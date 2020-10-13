|
Dak Prescott Discharged from Hospital After 'Successful' Ankle Surgery
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Dak Prescott is now recovering at home after he was discharged from the hospital Monday following a successful ankle surgery, the Cowboys say. 27-year-old Prescott was rushed into surgery Sunday night after suffering a compound fracture and…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dak Prescott American football quarterback
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
USATODAY.com
Cowboys quarterback Prescott out for the seasonDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after suffering a fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in his team's win over the New York..
BBC News
Dallas Cowboys National Football League franchise in Arlington, Texas
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this