Justin Bieber’s Crocs Collection Hits Stores, Sells Out *Immediately*

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
One thing guaranteed to raise debate (besides the upcoming presidential election) is the shoe brand Crocs. Love them or hate them, pop star Justin Bieber is definitely one in the thumbs-up camp, having just dropped his own signature Crocs collection this Tuesday, October 13. And, message to the haters out there? The shoes sold out Read More
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line

Justin Bieber Launches New Crocs Line 00:30

 Justin Bieber has launched a new line of Crocs. The shoe giant teamed up with the iconic singer to release their signature yellow rubber clog. The shoe also features eight custom Jibbitz charms that can be added to the footwear. The comfort footwear brand has teamed up with a number of other artists...

Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design [Video]

Justin Bieber teams with Crocs on shoe design

A Justin Bieber and Crocs collaboration is days away from dropping.?The Sorry singer started teasing the partnership last week by posting a photo of a lone pair of yellow charm-adorned Crocs floating..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Justin Bieber Sends Crocs' Share Price Soaring [Video]

Justin Bieber Sends Crocs' Share Price Soaring

As millions of Americans are now working at home, dress shoe sales have plunged by 71%. But one 'ugly' shoe brand is taking a big bite: Crocs. Business Insider reports the maker of the holey, squeaky,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

