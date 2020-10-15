Lily James Is No ‘Home-Wrecker,’ Told Dominic West To Go Home After PDA Scandal
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Lily James made sure Dominic West was on the first flight back to the United Kingdom after photographers caught the actress and The Affair alum packing on the PDA in Rome, Italy, on October 11. “Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she Read More
Dominic West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald declared to the press that their marriage was still going strong on Tuesday, following the publication of pictures showing him getting cosy with Lily James.
Lily James admits she makes "mistakes all the time" but insists "it's best to follow your instincts... even if they're misguided" in an interview that dropped after she was spotted kissing her married..
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published