Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama ‘Checked In’ After Max Breakup, Says Source
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () Demi Lovato is eager to close the book on her messy breakup from Max Ehrich, but she hasn’t completely washed her hands of him just yet. The singer, 28, cut off communication with her ex-fiancé after calling it quits last month, but “Max has been leaving messages and texting, asking her to take him back,” Read More
Demi Lovato shocked fans when she announced she was dating and quarantining with soap opera star Max Ehrich in March.However, the relationship burned out quick: In July, they got engaged, and by September, they called it quits.Ehrich is probably best known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin in “The...
In the weeks since Demi Lovato ended her engagement to Max Ehrich , things have gone from bad to worse. As reports mount of Max's alleged obsession and denial,... WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Just Jared •Lainey Gossip
Tweets about this
☁️🪐 isn’t this exactly what happened with demi lovato and wilmer valderrama when he got married***https://t.co/1nEMrDBvwr 1 day ago
Riana Durrett@BridesBlush Gross, Wilmer Valderrama dated Demi Lovato when he was 30 and she was 17. A 17 year old isn't even a real person! 2 days ago
Autymn D. C.@BridesBlush 4+: Jamie Walters, 23; Drew Barrymore, 17; 1992
1++: Leland Hayward, ; Drew Barrymore, 16; 1992
5+: Ch… https://t.co/brNDGfVSKr 3 days ago