'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Strangulation

TMZ.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Tim Allen's eldest boy on "Home Improvement" is all grown up ... and sitting in a jail cell for allegedly choking out his girlfriend. Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late Friday night in Eugene, OR after neighbors called for help following some sort…
