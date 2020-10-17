|
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Strangulation
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Tim Allen's eldest boy on "Home Improvement" is all grown up ... and sitting in a jail cell for allegedly choking out his girlfriend. Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested late Friday night in Eugene, OR after neighbors called for help following some sort…
