Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo Send Love To Jeff Bridges After Lymphoma Diagnosis

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
He’s a fighter! Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday, October 19, that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Now, celebs are showing their support for the Crazy Heart star on social media. Olivia Wilde wrote, “I love you so much, Jeff,” while Mark Ruffalo added, “Sending you so much love, man.” Ed Helms chimed in, Read More
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma 00:30

 Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment.

