Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo Send Love To Jeff Bridges After Lymphoma Diagnosis Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

He’s a fighter! Actor Jeff Bridges revealed on Monday, October 19, that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Now, celebs are showing their support for the Crazy Heart star on social media. Olivia Wilde wrote, “I love you so much, Jeff,” while Mark Ruffalo added, “Sending you so much love, man.” Ed Helms chimed in, Read More 👓 View full article

