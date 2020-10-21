Global  
 

Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Loses Revived Abuse Lawsuit

TMZ.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
One of Michael Jackson's "Leaving Neverland" accusers just suffered a huge defeat in court ... the judge threw out his revived lawsuit over alleged abuse. James Safechuck's 2014 lawsuit against MJ's companies -- MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures…
