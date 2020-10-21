|
Michael Jackson Accuser James Safechuck Loses Revived Abuse Lawsuit
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
One of Michael Jackson's "Leaving Neverland" accusers just suffered a huge defeat in court ... the judge threw out his revived lawsuit over alleged abuse. James Safechuck's 2014 lawsuit against MJ's companies -- MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Jackson American singer, songwriter, and dancer
Kanye West rants Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby and R. Kelly were taken down by 'white media'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Leaving Neverland 2019 documentary film on Michael Jackson alleged sexual abuse cases
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this