Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein never got massage from a minor in unsealed deposition

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell Denied From Keeping Epstein Deposition Secret



The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow that her attorneys claim could damage the British socialite’s chances of having a fair trial further down the road... Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago Judge Says No: Ghislaine Maxwell's Request



(CNN) A federal judge has denied Ghislaine Maxwell's request to be moved to the general prison population, saying changes to her confinement are unnecessary at this time. Lawyers for Maxwell, Jeffrey.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on August 25, 2020

Tweets about this