Ghislaine Maxwell says Epstein never got massage from a minor in unsealed deposition

Thursday, 22 October 2020
The unsealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell was released on Thursday, and as expected was full of shocking revelations. The most shocking of all though is her claim that Jeffrey Epstein never once received a massage from an underage girl. She also claims that Virginia Roberts – who has accused both Epstein and Maxwell of raping Read More
 A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gloria Tso reports.

