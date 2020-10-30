Taylor Swift Voices Pro-Biden 'Only the Young' Political Ad

Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim McGraw. She made a virtualappearance during the 2020 ceremony to present the breakthrough video award,which was won by 20-year-old singer Gabby Barrett for I Hope.

Taylor Swift last night indicated that the US election is really hotting up – by putting the oven on.Ahead of the vice presidential debate between Kamala..

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

US election: Who is winning the swing states? A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election, according to opinion polls.

While President Trump's got his eye on Joe Biden, perhaps his 2nd biggest nemesis is giving him a beating -- destroying his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ... for..

President Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and a Trump campaign surrogate, joins CBSN to talk about President Trump's message on the campaign..

Taylor Swift Says ‘Red’ Was Her ‘True Breakup Album’ | Billboard News



It’s official: Taylor Swift’s 'Red' is her heartbreak record. Or in her own words, it captured “pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak” like none of her albums before or since. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 | Billboard News



Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' surges back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for an eighth nonconsecutive week on top, as the set jumps from No. 10 with 77,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. .. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago