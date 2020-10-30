|
Taylor Swift Voices Pro-Biden 'Only the Young' Political Ad
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Taylor Swift's lending her voice to a political ad that takes aim at Donald Trump's presidency and the problems plaguing America ... while encouraging young people to vote for Joe Biden. Taylor's politically-charged song "Only the Young" is used in…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Hollywood's election divide: Who are Donald Trump and Joe Biden's celebrity supporters?Taylor Swift last night indicated that the US election is really hotting up – by putting the oven on.Ahead of the vice presidential debate between Kamala..
New Zealand Herald
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Who is winning the swing states?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed Again, Vandal SurrendersWhile President Trump's got his eye on Joe Biden, perhaps his 2nd biggest nemesis is giving him a beating -- destroying his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ... for..
TMZ.com
Candidates begin final weekend of campaigning with stops in MidwestPresident Trump and Joe Biden are holding several events across the Midwest Friday, as they kick off the final weekend of the campaign. CBS News political..
CBS News
President Trump's message to voters in the final days on the campaign trailMatt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and a Trump campaign surrogate, joins CBSN to talk about President Trump's message on the campaign..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Labor unions try to mobilize infrequent Florida voters to cast their ballots for Joe BidenCBS News campaign reporter LaCrai Mitchell followed labor union activists as they conducted socially-distanced door-knocking to encourage infrequent Florida..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this