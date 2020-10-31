Global  
 

Fake Melania Trump Conspiracy, Impersonators Not Booking Gigs

Saturday, 31 October 2020
The #FakeMelania conspiracy theory is having real-world effects on hard-working folks ... Melania Trump impersonators tell us their well's run dry. Here's the deal ... lots of people book well-paying gigs dressing up like Melania, President Trump
News video: Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail

Melania Trump rages against Democrats in rare appearance on campaign trail 01:09

 Donald Trump's wife Melania has made a rare appearance on the campaign trail.In her first event since she tested positive for coronavirus, the first ladyraged against the Democrats.

