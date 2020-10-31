|
Fake Melania Trump Conspiracy, Impersonators Not Booking Gigs
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The #FakeMelania conspiracy theory is having real-world effects on hard-working folks ... Melania Trump impersonators tell us their well's run dry. Here's the deal ... lots of people book well-paying gigs dressing up like Melania, President Trump…
Melania Trump replacement conspiracy theory Conspiracy theory regarding the potential use of body doubles for public appearances by the American First Lady Melania Trump
