Justin Bieber is opening up about his mental health challenges, explaining that he has experienced suicidal thoughts in the past. In his latest YouTube Originals...

Justin Bieber Reveals He's Had A Lot of Suicidal Thoughts In The Past: 'The Pain Was So Consistent' Justin Bieber is opening up about his mental health and past thoughts of suicide in the recent episode of his YouTube Originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Next...

Just Jared 11 hours ago