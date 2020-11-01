Global  
 

Lori Loughlin Will Serve Full Sentence, Unless COVID Spreads in Prison

TMZ.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin will not be sprung early from her 2-month prison sentence in the college admissions scandal, but she does have one possible early out. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Lori will be isolated for the first 2 weeks of her stay at…
 Actress Lori Loughlin, a star from the series "Full House" is headed to prison. According to Huffington Post, Loughlin will be serving a two-month sentence in federal prison. Loughlin was convicted for her role in a college admissions bribery scandal. Prosecutors said Loughlin agreed and stated she...

