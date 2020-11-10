‘Dracula’ Star Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In Malibu
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers appears to be in trouble with the law once again after getting arrested for a DUI offense on Sunday, November 8. A law enforcement source told TMZ the cops got a call about a minor car accident at 5 p.m. in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend. The cops gave Meyers, 43, a Read More
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers appears to be in trouble with the law once again after getting arrested for a DUI offense on Sunday, November 8. A law enforcement source told TMZ the cops got a call about a minor car accident at 5 p.m. in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend. The cops gave Meyers, 43, a Read More
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources