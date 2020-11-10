Global  
 

‘Dracula’ Star Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested For DUI After Crashing Car In Malibu

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers appears to be in trouble with the law once again after getting arrested for a DUI offense on Sunday, November 8. A law enforcement source told TMZ the cops got a call about a minor car accident at 5 p.m. in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend. The cops gave Meyers, 43, a Read More
News video: Jonathan Rhys Meyers reportedly arrested for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys Meyers reportedly arrested for DUI in Malibu 00:55

 Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence in Malibu, California.

