Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvel's WandaVision release date pushed back to January and the pressure is on to deliver

Lainey Gossip Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
WandaVision is the latest entity to give up on 2020, as anyone would. The Marvel series was expected to debut on Disney+ “this year”, but they’re still completing filming of the last couple episodes of the series (not to mention ongoing post-production on the rest of it). I said I was skeptical they...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News

The Weeknd to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Wandavision' Release Date Set for January & More Top News | THR News 02:11

 'The Crown's Olivia Colman and Gillian Anderson open up about meeting the real-life royals, 'WandaVision' is set to debut on Disney+ in January 2021 and The Weeknd will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News [Video]

Disney+ Sets Release Date for Marvel's 'WandaVision' | THR News

Disney+ has set a release date for 'WandaVision,' its first streaming series from Marvel Studios. The show, which stars 'Avengers' actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere on Jan. 15,..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

WandaVision, Marvel’s first big Disney Plus show, will premiere on January 15th

WandaVision, Marvel’s first big Disney Plus show, will premiere on January 15th WandaVision, one of Marvel Studios’ most anticipated new series, finally has a release date: January 15th, 2021. The news came ahead of Disney’s fourth...
The Verge