Over 130 Secret Service Agents Have COVID or Quarantined After Trump Campaign Travel
President Trump's campaign travel blitz has turned into a super spreading nightmare for the Secret Service ... as more than 100 agents are now coping with the coronavirus. At least 130 Secret Service agents charged with helping protect the White…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Could State Legislatures Pick Their Own Electors to Vote for Trump? Not LikelySome Trump allies have suggested that Republican lawmakers should override the will of voters who elected Joe Biden the next president.
NYTimes.com
Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
USATODAY.com
Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42Published
Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to BidenBarack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
USATODAY.com
United States Secret Service U.S. federal law enforcement agency
US election: Will Donald Trump physically refuse to leave White House now Joe Biden has won?With the election result still hanging in the balance, a US media report claims President Donald Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor himDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources