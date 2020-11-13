Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 130 Secret Service Agents Have COVID or Quarantined After Trump Campaign Travel

TMZ.com Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
President Trump's campaign travel blitz has turned into a super spreading nightmare for the Secret Service ... as more than 100 agents are now coping with the coronavirus. At least 130 Secret Service agents charged with helping protect the White…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: President Trump Planning Streaming News Channel to Compete with Fox News

President Trump Planning Streaming News Channel to Compete with Fox News 00:59

 Is Donald Trump planning to start a streaming news service? Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Could State Legislatures Pick Their Own Electors to Vote for Trump? Not Likely

 Some Trump allies have suggested that Republican lawmakers should override the will of voters who elected Joe Biden the next president.
NYTimes.com

Pelosi urges GOP to stop political 'charade'

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Republicans to stop the "charade" of President Donald Trump's reelection, as the coronavirus sweeps through the United..
USATODAY.com
Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now [Video]

Fauci sees no reason to quit Trump now

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says he sees no reason to quit to join President-elect Joe Biden's team when there is so much to do now to fight the surging pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Obama says he's 'troubled' Republicans are backing Trump in his refusal to concede to Biden

 Barack Obama says Donald Trump's refusal to concede and Republicans' support of his grievances over the outcome are causing "damage" to the nation.
USATODAY.com

United States Secret Service United States Secret Service U.S. federal law enforcement agency

US election: Will Donald Trump physically refuse to leave White House now Joe Biden has won?

 With the election result still hanging in the balance, a US media report claims President Donald Trump has signalled the Secret Service may have to drag him from..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden watches returns from Delaware home as results increasingly favor him

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been watching election returns from his home in Wilmington, Delaware. As the results increasingly favor his..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Federal Judge Demands USPS's DeJoy Appear And Explain Himself [Video]

Federal Judge Demands USPS's DeJoy Appear And Explain Himself

A federal judge is demanding that US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy appears in court to explain himself. Business Insider reports Judge Emmet Sullivan made the remark in hearing a case brought by the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:54Published
Eva Longoria Talks Texas Farm Life, Secret Pizza & Tacos | Bottle Service | Food & Wine [Video]

Eva Longoria Talks Texas Farm Life, Secret Pizza & Tacos | Bottle Service | Food & Wine

In this episode of Bottle Service Actress Eva Longoria talks Texas Farm Life, Breakfast Tacos, and growing up eating pizzas in secret. Join us as they catch up to discuss Eva’s partnership with..

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 09:36Published
Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day [Video]

Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day

The presidential candidates are taking very different approaches on the campaign trail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published