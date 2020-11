Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Fellow hip-hop star Wale is wishing the 'Burden of Proof' spitter 'a speedy recovery' as Benny's condition is currently unknown after he suffered a gunshot wound on the leg. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like