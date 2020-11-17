'MasterChef Junior' Alum Ben Watkins Dead at 14
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Ben Watkins, famous for competing in "MasterChef Junior" as a teen, is dead after a battle with cancer. Ben, who was undergoing treatment for an extremely rare form of cancer at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, died Monday ... according to his…
