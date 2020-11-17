Global  
 

MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dead at 14 After Cancer Battle

E! Online Tuesday, 17 November 2020
The world has lost a rising star. Ben Watkins, who competed on MasterChef Junior and instantly became a fan favorite, has passed away at the age of 14. According to The Chicago Tribune,...
News video: MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dies of Rare Form of Cancer 3 Years After Parents' Deaths

MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dies of Rare Form of Cancer 3 Years After Parents' Deaths 01:40

 "Ben will always be our superhero," the 14-year-old's uncle Anthony Edwards said

