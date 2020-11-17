MasterChef Junior's Ben Watkins Dead at 14 After Cancer Battle
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The world has lost a rising star. Ben Watkins, who competed on MasterChef Junior and instantly became a fan favorite, has passed away at the age of 14. According to The Chicago Tribune,...
The world has lost a rising star. Ben Watkins, who competed on MasterChef Junior and instantly became a fan favorite, has passed away at the age of 14. According to The Chicago Tribune,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources