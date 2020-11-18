Global  
 

The five filthiest reads in The Crown season 4, ranked

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 18 November 2020
The Crown season four introduces Princess Diana and brings the drama, giving the show a new lease on life, but it also delivers some sick burns on the royal family. More than any of the previous seasons, The Crown season four is the least interested in the myth of the Windsors, and it devotes seriou...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana

The Crown: Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor discovered unknown facts about Charles and Diana 05:21

 Actors Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor spoke to Hindustan Times about playing Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, what they discovered about their characters, and how they supported each other on set.

