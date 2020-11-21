Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Well, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly virus earlier this week and has been quarantining at a private location. According to…
Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19

 Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

 The president's son is said to be quarantining at his cabin after being diagnosed this week.
BBC News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

 A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result."
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19 [Video]

MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19

The vaccine used to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) appears to offer some protection against COVID-19. According to UPI, a new study found that the decades-old MMR vaccine may prevent severe illness from COVID-19. 41 Americans participated in a study that showed those who received the shot had some immunity against the virus. Of the participants who received the MMR vaccine, eight developed immunity or had no symptoms after being infected.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

AP Top Stories November 20 P

 Here's the latest for Friday November 20th: Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid; Trump meets Michigan GOP leaders, hopes to change election; WH..
USATODAY.com

