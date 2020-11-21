Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine

MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19



The vaccine used to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) appears to offer some protection against COVID-19. According to UPI, a new study found that the decades-old MMR vaccine may prevent severe illness from COVID-19. 41 Americans participated in a study that showed those who received the shot had some immunity against the virus. Of the participants who received the MMR vaccine, eight developed immunity or had no symptoms after being infected.

