Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, in Quarantine
Well, this seemed inevitable ... Donald Trump Jr. has contracted the coronavirus. President Trump's son reportedly tested positive for the potentially deadly virus earlier this week and has been quarantining at a private location. According to…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump Jr. Son of Donald Trump; American businessman
Coronavirus: Donald Trump Jr tests positive for Covid-19Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has tested positive for Covid-19.According to Bloomberg, Don Jr is currently in isolation after a positive..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirusThe president's son is said to be quarantining at his cabin after being diagnosed this week.
BBC News
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been "quarantining out at his cabin since the result."
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
MMR Vaccine Could Increase Immunity Against Severe COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
AP Top Stories November 20 PHere's the latest for Friday November 20th: Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid; Trump meets Michigan GOP leaders, hopes to change election; WH..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources