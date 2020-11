The outbreak is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to...

More than 130 Secret Service officers 'have COVID-19 or are quarantining' after Trump campaign travel The spread of the coronavirus, which has sidelined roughly 10 per cent of the agency's core security team, is believed to be partly linked to a series of...

The Age 1 hour ago