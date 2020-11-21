Global  
 

Album John Lennon Signed for Murderer Expected to Get $2 Million at Auction

TMZ.com Saturday, 21 November 2020
The "Double Fantasy" album John Lennon signed for Mark David Chapman hours before Chapman assassinated him is hitting the auction block ... and is expected to haul in up to 2 million bucks. The macabre piece of rock 'n' roll history features…
 An album signed by John Lennon shortly before his murder is going up for auction.

