Ricky Schroder Donated $150k to Get Accused Murderer Kyle Rittenhouse Released on Bail
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Accused killer Kyle Rittenhouse got some help from a few famous people this week, and as a result, he's free on bail. Ricky Schroder made a "significant contribution" which led to Rittenhouse posting $2 million cash bail ... this according to…
Kenosha unrest shooting August 2020 shooting of three people during two confrontations in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kyle Rittenhouse: Teen charged over Wisconsin protest deaths posts $2m bailKyle Rittenhouse is alleged to have shot three people at a protest over the shooting of a black man.
BBC News
Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after posting $2M bondRittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Kenosha, will return to court for a preliminary hearing in December.
CBS News
Kyle Rittenhouse, Accused of Killing 2 in Kenosha, Freed on $2 Million BailThe 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
NYTimes.com
Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2 million bailThe 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin — was released Friday afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Ricky Schroder American actor
