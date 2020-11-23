French Montana Helps Hand Out 500 Thanksgiving Turkeys in the Bronx
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
French Montana is guaranteeing hundreds of families on his home turf have their main dish covered this Thanksgiving. The rapper teamed up with members of City Harvest on Monday to give back to his Bronx community ... by funding and participating in…
