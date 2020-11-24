Global  
 

UFC's Joaquin Buckley Proudly Still Working at Walgreens After 2 Insane KO Wins!

TMZ.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
He's got TWO of the best knockouts of the year -- but UFC rising star Joaquin Buckley says he's still not ready to quit his day job ... at Walgreens! Buckley first went viral for that insane spinning back kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay back on…
