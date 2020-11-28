Global  
 

Lil Wayne Backs Out of Performance at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight

TMZ.com Saturday, 28 November 2020
Lil Wayne will NOT be performing at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight after all -- even though he signed a contract saying he would ... TMZ has learned. Sources tell us ... organizers for the mega event this weekend had a flight booked for…
News video: Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night

Mike Tyson Faces Roy Jones Jr. Saturday Night 02:19

 What to expect from the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight on Saturday

