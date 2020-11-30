Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mario Lopez Reaches Out To Selena Gomez After Offensive Kidney Transplant Joke On ‘SBTB’

OK! Magazine Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Mario Lopez Reaches Out To Selena Gomez After Offensive Kidney Transplant Joke On ‘SBTB’Making amends. Mario Lopez has reached out to Selena Gomez after the Saved By The Bell reboot ridiculed her kidney transplant, OK! has learned, and is said to be livid that the joke was ever made. “Mario is the face of the reboot and feels terrible. He reached out to Selena Gomez but hasn’t heard back Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Selena Gomez Reacts To 'Saved By The Bell' Diss

Selena Gomez Reacts To 'Saved By The Bell' Diss 02:28

 Selena Gomez reacts to the Saved By The Bell reboot mocking her kidney transplant. Harry Styles claps back at Candance Owens. Plus, Billie Eilish responds to that old tank top photo going viral.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Selena Gomez: My transplant scar makes me feel like a warrior [Video]

Selena Gomez: My transplant scar makes me feel like a warrior

Selena Gomez feels “more like a warrior” with her kidney transplant scar, as she says she's proud of the way she looks because she “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for the surgery.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:40Published
Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant [Video]

Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

A joke referencing Selena Gomez's kidney transplant has been removed from an episode of 'Saved by the Bell'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:45Published
'Saved By The Bell' Producers Apologize For Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scene [Video]

'Saved By The Bell' Producers Apologize For Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scene

NBC and producers from the "Saved By The Bell" reboot have issued an apology after receiving backlash for a scene mocking Selena Gomez's kidney transplant.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:44Published