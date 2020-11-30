Mario Lopez Reaches Out To Selena Gomez After Offensive Kidney Transplant Joke On ‘SBTB’
Making amends. Mario Lopez has reached out to Selena Gomez after the Saved By The Bell reboot ridiculed her kidney transplant, OK! has learned, and is said to be livid that the joke was ever made. “Mario is the face of the reboot and feels terrible. He reached out to Selena Gomez but hasn’t heard back Read More
