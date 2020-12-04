Warner Brothers drops bombshell that all of their 2021 movies will drop on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Yesterday, Warner Brothers dropped the absolutely gobsmacking news that in 2021 they will release ALL of their movies day-and-date with streaming and theatrical. That’s right, ALL of their 2021 movies will drop on HBO Max the same day they open in theaters, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Kin...
