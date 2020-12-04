Global  
 

Warner Brothers drops bombshell that all of their 2021 movies will drop on HBO Max and in theatres simultaneously

Lainey Gossip Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Yesterday, Warner Brothers dropped the absolutely gobsmacking news that in 2021 they will release ALL of their movies day-and-date with streaming and theatrical. That’s right, ALL of their 2021 movies will drop on HBO Max the same day they open in theaters, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Kin...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision

Warner Brothers Makes Historic Decision 00:29

 On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be...

