Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Kardashian meets death row inmate battling to avoid execution



Kim Kardashian has met a death row inmate with a view to helping him escape execution. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Kim Kardashian West Asks Trump to Halt Man's Execution Kim Kardashian West is urging President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Brandon Bernard, who is set to be executed Thursday for the 1999 killing of two...

Newsmax 11 hours ago



Kim Kardashian calls on Trump to commute Brandon Bernard’s execution ahead of final date Bernard is currently at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., and has been on death row since his sentencing in 2000.

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



