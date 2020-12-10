Kim Kardashian Makes a Plea to Donald Trump to Pardon Death Sentence for Inmate Brandon Bernard
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Calling it 'unacceptable,' the 40-year-old reality TV star and activist shares that she'll continue 'tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump.'
Calling it 'unacceptable,' the 40-year-old reality TV star and activist shares that she'll continue 'tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump.'
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources