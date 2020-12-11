Global  
 

Brandon Bernard Executed After Kim Kardashian Begs Donald Trump To Delay Death

OK! Magazine Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Brandon Bernard, who was put on death row for his involvement in a burglary turned murder in 1999, was executed on Thursday, December 10, after Kim Kardashian made an appeal to President Donald Trump to allow Bernard to stay his sentence in prison. The Supreme Court denied the last minute appeal from his legal team, Read More
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Brandon Bernard Executed At Federal Prison In Indiana

Brandon Bernard Executed At Federal Prison In Indiana 00:29

 Death row inmate Brandon Bernard has been executed by lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana.

Trump Administration Executes Brandon Bernard [Video]

Trump Administration Executes Brandon Bernard

Brandon Bernard has been executed at age 40, despite opposition from the same jurors who sentenced him to death and the prosecutor who defended his death sentence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published
Kim Kardashian West spoke with Brandon Bernard before his execution [Video]

Kim Kardashian West spoke with Brandon Bernard before his execution

Kim Kardashian West had a tearful phone call with Brandon Bernard hours before he was executed on Thursday (10.12.20) and admitted she's been left devastated by his death.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published

