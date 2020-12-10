Prince William & Kate Middleton Have ‘Changed’ Since Harry And Meghan Left
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as senior royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly changed. Royal biographer, Angela Levin, told talkRADIO that the Cambridges seem more “relaxed” in the past few months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their 48-hour U.K tour on Sunday, December 6, Read More
Kate Middleton and Prince William have embarked on a three-day royal train tour, leaving London's Euston Station on Sunday evening. In one clip of the couple's visit to Euston, the Duchess can be seen..