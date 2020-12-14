Global  
 

‘WSJ’ Op-Ed Writer Who Diminished Dr. Jill Biden Also Deemed ‘Homophobe’ & ‘Racist’

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Journalist Joseph Epstein found himself in hot water over the weekend after he called out Jill Biden and suggested she stop calling herself a doctor — even though she is one — in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. This is not the first time Epstein has found himself in the middle of a Read More
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’ 01:25

 Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’. On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her from recent criticism. An op-ed published in the ‘Wall Street Journal’ on Friday called the...

